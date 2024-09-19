STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $3,222,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 129,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,844 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 12.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 967,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after acquiring an additional 106,217 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 763.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 470.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 74,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 61,137 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE STAG opened at $39.62 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.00%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Free Report

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.