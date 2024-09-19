Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $671.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Stagwell’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stagwell by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 42,490 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 74,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 44,039 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,250,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 667,166 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,467,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,239 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

