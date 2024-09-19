Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $6.13 Per Share

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.14. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.9 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average is $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $108.15.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -475.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $6,161,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

