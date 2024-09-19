Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.37

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.37 and last traded at $106.17, with a volume of 48663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -153.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -475.36%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $133,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after buying an additional 1,250,925 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,444,000 after acquiring an additional 267,013 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $19,878,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.