Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.95

Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.95 and traded as high as $12.23. Star Group shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 17,817 shares.

Star Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 17.25%.

Star Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Star Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Star Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 116,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Star Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

