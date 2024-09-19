Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Down 0.7%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.20 and last traded at $95.62. Approximately 1,763,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 11,901,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.08.

The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 131,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,704,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

