Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Francis O’Halloran Acquires 50,000 Shares

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) insider Francis O’Halloran bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.55 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$277,500.00 ($187,500.00).
Francis O’Halloran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 27th, Francis O’Halloran sold 20,000 shares of Steadfast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.01 ($4.06), for a total transaction of A$120,200.00 ($81,216.22).
Steadfast Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Steadfast Group Increases Dividend
About Steadfast Group
Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also offers insurance underwriting services and related services. The company provides various business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack and interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management and product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Steadfast Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Steadfast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steadfast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.