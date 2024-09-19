Stealth Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SGI) Announces $0.01 Final Dividend

Stealth Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SGI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Stealth Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Stealth Group alerts:

About Stealth Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Stealth Group Holdings Ltd operates as an industrial distribution company in Australia and internationally. The company offers industrial maintenance, repairs, and operations supplies; safety and PPE products; truck and automotive parts and accessories; and workplace supplies, and other related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.