Stealth Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SGI) Announces $0.01 Final Dividend

Stealth Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SGI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
Stealth Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About Stealth Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stealth Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- What’s Next After FOMC’s Aggressive Interest Rate Cuts?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Verizon Stock: 5G Boom and Robust Dividend Yield at Play
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Stocks with Upgraded Ratings: Analysts Predict More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Stealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.