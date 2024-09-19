Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Position Boosted by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,861 shares during the period. Stellantis accounts for about 1.9% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,818,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,059,000 after purchasing an additional 972,232 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 329.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 63.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stellantis by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,532,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,380,000 after acquiring an additional 548,929 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 8.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,795,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,703,000 after purchasing an additional 793,843 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.34.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

