Stenprop (LON:STP) Shares Down 0.5%

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 181.75 ($2.40). 48,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 253,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.75 ($2.41).
Stenprop Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of £528.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 181.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.75.
Stenprop Company Profile
Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.
