Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.12

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.12 and last traded at $90.12, with a volume of 51265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 388.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

