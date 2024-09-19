Stifel Nicolaus Lowers DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target to $17.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.63. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $171.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 610.5% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 1,973,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after buying an additional 1,695,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DMC Global by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112,138 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DMC Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 634,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,849 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in DMC Global by 25.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

