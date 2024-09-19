Stifel Nicolaus Raises SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $65.25

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $65.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of SITE Centers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Shares of NYSE SITC traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,118. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average of $203.28.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. SITE Centers had a net margin of 91.77% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 24,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,577,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,049,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,641 shares of company stock valued at $13,940,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,531,000 after purchasing an additional 608,996 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,794,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,142 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,800,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 196,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,719,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,740,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

