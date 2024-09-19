Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Shares Up 6.5%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.83 and last traded at C$7.83. 898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$16.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.55.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company provides Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service available on television (TV), the internet, and through smartphones and tablets; Calm Radio, a music site for relaxation; Calm Christian, that offers Christian worship music; Qello Concerts by Stingray, an over-the-top streaming service on TV, mobile, and the web; and Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel for jazz and jazz-related genres.

