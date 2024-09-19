Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Up 10.1%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) rose 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.14. 630,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,702,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

In other news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,462.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $221,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,462.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,692 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,994,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Stitch Fix by 34.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,273,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,920 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 286.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,432,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 465,900 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 673.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 449,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

