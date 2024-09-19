Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Stitch Fix Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

In related news, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $221,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,690,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $221,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 626,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,692. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 99,914 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, ArchPoint Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also

