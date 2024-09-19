Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for September 19th (ATHA, AVNW, CASY, CCO, DCTH, ELAN, FIVE, HALO, ICLR, LFT)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, September 19th:

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $0.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Get Athira Pharma Inc alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $337.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $300.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.75.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $89.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $435.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $415.00.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Roth Mkm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.