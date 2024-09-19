Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for September 19th (ABT, AET, AGR, AGRX, AHPI, APVO, ATHX, ATRI, AUMN, AXDX)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, September 19th:

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

Afentra (LON:AET)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 80 ($1.06) target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL). They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX). The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB). Hovde Group issued an outperform rating and a $65.50 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN). They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE). The firm issued a hold rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT). They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR). They issued an outperform rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO). Mizuho issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.