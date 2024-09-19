Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for September 19th (ABT, AET, AGR, AGRX, AHPI, APVO, ATHX, ATRI, AUMN, AXDX)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, September 19th:

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Afentra (LON:AET). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 80 ($1.06) target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL). They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX). The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB). Hovde Group issued an outperform rating and a $65.50 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN). They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE). The firm issued a hold rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT). They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR). They issued an outperform rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO). Mizuho issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

