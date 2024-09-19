Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 19th (ABR, AIF, ATD, BCE, BCT, BLDR, BLN, BNTX, BVN, CWST)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 19th:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$55.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD)

had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$83.00 to C$87.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$53.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$51.00.

BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from C$18.00 to C$15.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $121.00 to $122.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $38.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $196.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$4.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $15.50. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from C$19.40 to C$20.20.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$45.00.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $285.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $90.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $171.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $138.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) was given a C$13.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$70.00.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.50. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $100.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $36.00 to $40.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$10.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $220.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) was given a C$52.00 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WildBrain (TSE:WILD) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.00 to C$1.40.

