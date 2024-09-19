Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.20. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%. The business had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter.

KIRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on Kirkland’s

About Kirkland’s

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.