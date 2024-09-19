Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 329% compared to the typical volume of 1,385 call options.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $892,895,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $315,867,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $281.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,694. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.49 and its 200-day moving average is $263.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $282.53. The company has a market cap of $422.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

