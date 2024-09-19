Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Get NOV alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NOV Trading Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. NOV has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NOV will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.