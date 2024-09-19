Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Anywhere Real Estate Call Options (NYSE:HOUS)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 9,720 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,539% compared to the average daily volume of 593 call options.
Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
NYSE:HOUS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.84. 624,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,715. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $649.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.40.
Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.
