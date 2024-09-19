Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 220,280 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical daily volume of 150,271 call options.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,043,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,993,357. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 62,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

