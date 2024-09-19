Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NYSE:OI opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Humphrey acquired 15,000 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,765.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,566,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,664,000 after buying an additional 50,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in O-I Glass by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,358,000 after acquiring an additional 728,493 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,562,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

