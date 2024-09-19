Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 6,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,156,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,099 shares in the company, valued at $27,562,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,570,502. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $172.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,331.00 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $173.72.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GWRE. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

