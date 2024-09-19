Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $174,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,392 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,816,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

