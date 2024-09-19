Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 4,708 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,117.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.7 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

