Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,713 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Aegon by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aegon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Aegon Price Performance

NYSE:AEG opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aegon Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

Aegon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.