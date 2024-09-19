StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $32.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Accelerate Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXDX Free Report ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.26% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

