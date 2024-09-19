StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.32.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 241.31% and a negative net margin of 1,010.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 120,660 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

