StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 183.95%.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

