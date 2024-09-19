StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE CPHI opened at $0.22 on Thursday. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.19% and a negative net margin of 70.47%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

