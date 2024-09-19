StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DBVT. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

DBVT opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.68. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.41% and a negative net margin of 638.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,345 shares during the period. DBV Technologies accounts for approximately 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.