StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.15. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.91) by ($9.37). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 158.27% and a negative net margin of 1,196.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 160.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 14.09% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

