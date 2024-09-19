StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Conn’s Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $373,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.22. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

