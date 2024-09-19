StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 11.97.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 149.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

