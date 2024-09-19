StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 11.97.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 149.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.