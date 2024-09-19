StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SRCL

Stericycle Price Performance

Stericycle stock opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $61.77.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stericycle by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,971,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,720,000 after buying an additional 192,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.