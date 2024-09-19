StockNews.com Lowers SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

SunOpta Stock Down 0.7 %

STKL stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SunOpta by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

