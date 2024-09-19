StockNews.com Lowers SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
SunOpta Stock Down 0.7 %
STKL stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
