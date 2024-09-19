StockNews.com Upgrades Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) to Buy

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance
Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $303.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.85. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pangaea Logistics Solutions
Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pangaea Logistics Solutions
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.