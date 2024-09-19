StockNews.com Upgrades Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) to Buy

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $303.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.85. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth $114,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

