StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.40

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.40 and last traded at $84.20, with a volume of 37209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.05.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

In other news, insider Xuong Nguyen sold 8,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $303,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,839,839.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Xuong Nguyen sold 8,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,491 shares of company stock valued at $982,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

