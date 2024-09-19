Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 35500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Strategic Metals Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$15.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 26.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Strategic Metals

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.