Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Up 10%

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 132,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,648,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.20.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

