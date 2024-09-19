Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL) Trading Up 1.4%

Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.04. Approximately 31,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 46,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $321.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02.

Get Strive U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Strive U.S. Energy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Strive U.S. Energy ETF stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strive U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.