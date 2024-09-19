Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP Sells $784,770.00 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

M Kathryn Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of Stryker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $361.29 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $374.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.74. The stock has a market cap of $137.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

