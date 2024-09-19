Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Down 1.8%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Studio City International Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $630.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of -0.47.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

