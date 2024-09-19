Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.16

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €11.16 ($12.40) and last traded at €11.28 ($12.53), with a volume of 191957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €11.25 ($12.50).

Südzucker Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of €12.20 and a 200-day moving average of €12.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

