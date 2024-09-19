Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Shares Down 3.3%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €11.19 ($12.43) and last traded at €11.43 ($12.70). Approximately 698,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.82 ($13.13).
Südzucker Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €12.24 and its 200-day moving average is €13.00.
About Südzucker
Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Südzucker
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.