Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Shares Down 3.3%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €11.19 ($12.43) and last traded at €11.43 ($12.70). Approximately 698,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.82 ($13.13).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €12.24 and its 200-day moving average is €13.00.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

