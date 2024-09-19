Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.42

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and traded as low as $13.23. Sumitomo Chemical shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 1,012 shares changing hands.

Sumitomo Chemical Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

