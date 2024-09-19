Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $12.92

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.92, but opened at $12.52. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 172,231 shares trading hands.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
