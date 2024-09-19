Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $12.92

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.92, but opened at $12.52. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 172,231 shares trading hands.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,344,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69,145 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 859,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 588,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 86,898 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

